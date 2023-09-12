Novatek chairman says Indian market to become priority for company

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Novatek views the Indian market as a priority for the company as the country will soon become the world’s leader in terms of growth of gas consumption, Chairman of the Management Board Leonid Mikhelson told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), adding that the negotiating process is tough, although a breakthrough is possible as early as 2024.

"The negotiating process is very tough," he said. "I believe that in terms of growth rates India will be the leader [globally], it is a priority for us. The market should be considered deeper than just finding a partner for sales of LNG at a regasification terminal," Mikhelson added.

The company intends to build ties so as to enable selling gas to end customers, he noted.

"Hopefully there will be some breakthrough next year," the chairman added.

