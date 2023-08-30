Deal on Novatek entry into Sakhalin-2 project still under consideration — Novak

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The transaction of Novatek entering the Sakhalin-2 project is still being hammered out and can be completed by the end of this year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"It is in progress; this deal is moving. Procedures stipulated by current laws are underway. It is difficult to say now what the timeline will be - we hope it will be completed this year," Novak said.

In April 2023, the Russian government authorized the sale of slightly less than 27.5% in the new operator of the Sakhalin-2 to a Novatek’s entity.