Development of ski, seaside resorts to attract 21 mln new tourists to Russia — ministry

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The development of Russia’s amusement parks, ski and seaside resorts will bring 21 mln additional tourists to the country by 2030, a representative from the Economic Development Ministry’s press service reported following a strategic session on tourism at the Government’s Coordination center.

"Those three categories together will attract 21 mln new tourists by 2030," the report said.

Amusement parks are few and far between in Russia, which is why they are visited by only 2% of the population, whereas in Europe every fourth citizen frequents them. The potential for tourist growth is at least five-fold. Russia’s ski resorts are visited by 3-4% of the population, while in Europe this figure stands at 17%. The growth potential here is three-fold. The number of tourist trips across Russia is expected to rise to 140 mln per year by 2030, with 53 mln being new trips, the ministry noted.