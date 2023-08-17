Around 5 mln Russian tourists expected to visit Turkey in 2023

EKATERINBURG, August 17. /TASS/. At least 5 mln Russian tourists will be able to visit Turkey by the end of 2023 - the direction has become the leader in terms of the number of tourists in recent months, with 2.6 mln people visiting the country, Vice President of the Russian Union of Travel Industry Dmitry Gorin told reporters.

"In terms of international destinations, Turkey leads in terms of numbers, with 2.6 mln people having already visited Turkey. We expect that by the end of the year at least 5 mln people will have vacationed in Turkey," he said.

Gorin also noted that other destinations are also seeing an increase in tourist arrivals. In particular, visa-free group travel to China became available in August. "Currently, seven Chinese airlines and five Russian airlines operate flights to China. We expect the program to grow due to Hainan's popularity," he added.

In terms of domestic tourism, the Krasnodar region, which had about 10 mln visitors during the summer months, as well as Moscow, the Moscow region and St. Petersburg were among the leaders.