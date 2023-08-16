Russia mulls building maintenance centers for armored vehicles in African countries

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 16. /TASS/. Russia is examining the possibility of building repair and maintenance centers for Russian-made armored vehicles in a number of African countries, Rosoboronexport’s head Alexander Mikheyev told TASS on the sidelines of the Army-2023 forum.

"We are studying projects to build modern service centers for repairs and maintenance of russian armored vehicles and automobiles in a number of African countries," he said.

Mikheyev told TASS on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit in late July that modernization of military equipment was a promising area for Russia's military-technical cooperation with African countries. According to the defense executive, Rosoboronexport offers the countries of the African continent mutually beneficial projects for the construction of service technical centers designed to carry out repairs and modernization of imported military equipment.

The Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum is being held at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino training ground and the Kubinka airfield outside Moscow on August 14-20. Over 60 countries have confirmed the participation of their official military delegations in the forum. The event brings together around 1,500 leading Russian defense enterprises, as well as 85 foreign companies and organizations from seven countries. The event was organized by the Russian Defense Ministry. TASS is the event’s strategic media partner.