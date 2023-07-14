Europe's aluminium industry group recommends not to sanction Rusal — Reuters

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Europe's aluminium industry group recommended not to impose sanctions against Rusal, which is the largests aluminium producers outside China, Reuters reported on Friday.

"Due to its strategic importance on the global aluminium market, European Aluminium recommends avoiding that EU sanctions would target Rusal as a company," the association said in a letter seen by Reuters.

In autumn of 2022, major European industrial associations, including those from Germany and Italy, already called on Brussels not to impose bans, protective duties or other types of sanctions on aluminum from Russia. The appeal noted that such a ban would be a threat to the survival of thousands of companies and European industries.

Rusal is the largest aluminum producer outside China and the only primary aluminum producer in Russia. In 2022, the company accounted for about 5.6% of global aluminum production and 4.5% of alumina.