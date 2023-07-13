Russian economy to be transferred to new operating principles — Putin

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. The transition of the national economy to a new big data-based governance model is of utmost importance, President of Russia Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Our task of principle is to transfer the entire economy, the social sphere and operations of public authorities to qualitatively new principles of work, to introduce the big data-based governance," the head of state said.

"The effect will be a comprehensive one, a multiplying one in all senses," the President said. "This is a several-fold increase in governance quality and labor productivity, jobs with advanced competencies and high salaries, accessibility of goods and services, and fundamentally different opportunities for our citizens, for the human being," Putin added.