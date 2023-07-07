Rusal beefing up presence in Turkey, India, Southeast Asian, Latin American countries

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Rusal is working on beefing up its presence in Turkey, Southeast Asian, Latin American countries and India amid declining sales on markets that are historically important for the company, Chairman of the Board of Directors Bernard Zonneveld said in an interview with TASS.

"We are working on beefing up presence in Turkey, Southeast Asian, Latin American countries and India," he said.

Russia’s domestic market has also demonstrated growth in recent years, the chairman added. "Russia’s domestic market has demonstrated growth in recent years, a result of many years of Rusal’s efforts, and it has huge development potential. In 2022, the company’s revenue on the Russian market rose by 10% to $3.7 bln," he noted.

China’s role in the sales structure has become substantial, Zonneveld said. "Rusal is currently the largest aluminum exporter to the People’s Republic of China. The company’s revenue in China has almost doubled to $1.1 bln," he said.

In 2022, Rusal sold 3.896 mln tons of aluminum and alloys, down by 0.2% compared with 2021.