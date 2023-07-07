Rusal’s investment program to total $1.6-2 bln during next three years

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Rusal’s investment program will total $1.6-2 bln in 2023-2025, Chairman of the Board of Directors Bernard Zonneveld said in an interview with TASS.

"The approximate range for the next three years may total $1.1-1.4 bln, with the Leningrad alumina production facility project to add another $0.5-0.6 bln," he said.

In 2023, the company’s investment program is planned at the level of previous years, whereas in 2024-2025 it is expected to increase due to the launch of the active phase of investment into the program of restructuring and the start of construction of the Leningrad alumina production facility, the chairman added.