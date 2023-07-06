Russia’s macroeconomic indicators better than expected — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The situation in Russia’s economy overall is better than projected, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when commenting on the ruble’s weakening.

"Macroeconomic indicators are better than expected in fact," he said, adding that "there is no question about macroeconomic stability."

The dollar exchange rate rose above 92 rubles on Moscow Exchange on Thursday for the first time since March 28, 2022, while the euro exchange rate surpassed 100 rubles also first since the end of March 2022.