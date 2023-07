MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The MOEX index fell by 0.11% to 2,805 points, the RTS index fell by 1.83% to 969.33 points at the end of the trading session on Wednesday.

The dollar rose by 2.04% to 91 rubles, the euro - by 1.81% to 99 rubles, and the yuan - by 1.68% to 12.54 rubles.