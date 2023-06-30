Qatar’s ex energy minister to head Rosneft Board — company

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Rosneft shareholders approved the new composition of the Board of Directors totaling eleven persons at the annual general meeting, the Russian oil major said on Friday.

Mohammed Bin Saleh Al-Sada, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Doha University of Science and Technology and the ex-Energy Minister of Qatar, became the Chairman of Rosneft Board of Directors. "He has 40 years of experience in the energy sector and is currently the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Doha University of Science and Technology," Rosneft said.

Board Members also include Gazprombank CEO Andrey Akimov, President and CEO of Oil & Petroleum International Resources Ltd Pedro Aquino Jr., Representative of Qatar Investment Authority Faisal Alsuwaidi, Representative of Qatar Investment Authority Hamad Rashid Al-Mohannadi, Rector of the Gubkin State University of Oil and Gas Victor Martynov, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Nekipelov, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak, Aide to the President of the Russian Federation Maxim Oreshkin , Managing Director of Value Prolific Consulting Services Pvt. Ltd. Govind Kottis Satish, and Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin.

Shareholders also approved the annual report and accounting statements and decided to elect the internal audit committee of five persons, the company said.