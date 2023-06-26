Train service in Russia to be expanded for summer season — press service

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The Federal Passenger Company (FPC), a member of the Russian Railways holding, will put 3,400 more trains into service for the summer transportation season in Russia, the company’s press service told TASS.

"We will employ 3,400 extra train assignments this summer to carry passengers, which is 25% more than last year," the press service informed.

Fifteen hundred trains will be routed to South Russia, including Adler, Anapa, Novorossiysk and Kislovodsk, the company noted.

"Passengers have already purchased over 6.5 mln tickets (20% more than last year) as of today. Trips were already made by 2.5 million of them," the railway company said.

The target for the summer season, from May to September 2023, is to carry over 50 mln passengers, including eleven million to be carried to South Russia and back, FPC noted.

The company will provide for 13.4 mln seats and beds for its southern routes until the end of September.