Rosatom works on finishing construction of Akkuyu NPP on time

ISTANBUL, June 21. /TASS/. State corporation Rosatom is working on finishing the construction project of the first nuclear power plant in Turkey Akkuyu on time, Akkuyu Nuclear JSC Director for Construction and Production Organization Denis Sezemin told TASS on Wednesday.

"According to the intergovernmental agreement [on the construction of the nuclear power plant], Rosatom State Corporation must commission the plant's first power unit within seven years of receiving a construction permit. We acquired the permit in 2018, implying that the first Akkuyu power unit will go into commercial operation in 2025. Understanding Turkey's power needs, we're doing everything we can to meet them and bring this event closer," Sezemin said.

Akkuyu is Turkey’s first nuclear power plant. It was constructed as part of an agreement between the governments of Russia and Turkey signed on May 12, 2010. Russia’s state corporation Rosatom holds a majority stake in Akkuyu Nuclear, the company responsible for designing, building, maintaining, operating and decommissioning the plant.