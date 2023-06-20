Novatek can share its LNG technologies with other Russian companies — CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Novatek is not against sharing its liquefied natural gas (LNG) production technologies with other Russian oil and gas producers but nobody has approached the company so far, CEO of the Russian gas producer Leonid Mikhelson told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Other companies taking interest in LNG production in Russia have not approached Novatek yet. Probably, if they address, we will share," Mikhelson said.

It is necessary not to lose the Russian share of the global gas market at present, the chief executive stressed.