Rosneft CEO compares default in US with war using economic means

ST. PETERSBURG, June 17. /TASS/. The ‘political circus’ around the US’ state debt ceiling keeps back the threat of real default that is a harbinger of a big war, Chief Executive Officer of Rosneft Igor Sechin said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The regularly occurring situation with the debt ceiling and the threat of a technical default in the US is perceived by many as "a political circus," he said. "In reality, the problem is based in real deferred bankruptcy of the US. The huge debt cannot be paid out," Sechin added.

There aren’t many ways out of the situation, those being sanctions, inflation, default, war, CEO noted. "In fact, default in the US is already a war using economic means," he said.