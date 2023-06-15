No country should benefit from energy crisis, says Hungarian Foreign Minister

ST. PETERSBURG, June 15. /TASS/. No country should benefit from the energy crisis or from its status of a transit country for energy resources, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"We have to make sure that no country would take advantage or would take the benefit out of the challenging or crisis-like energy situation now and no country should take profit of the fact that it serves as a transit country for others," he said.

"Regarding Hungary there are two routes of oil deliveries (two pipelines). Now, both countries through which these lines are arriving to Hungary are increasing their transit fees like crazy in a coordinated manner. So, taking the benefit of the crisis situation by putting others in a more complicated situation is something that needs to be prevented," he added.

From June 1, 2023, Ukraine has increased tariffs for oil transportation through the Druzhba main oil pipeline through its territory towards Slovakia and Hungary by 25%.

The 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) - Russia's showcase annual economic and business event - is being held on June 14-17. The theme of this year's forum is: "Sovereign Development as the Basis of a Just World: Joining Forces for Future Generations."