Lukoil to boost oil production at West Qurna 2 in Iraq — company

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Lukoil scaled up oil production at the West Qurna 2 project in Iraq to 480,000 barrels daily, Lukoil Mid-East, the company’s subsidiary, said on Friday.

The company commissioned two new cluster pads, the largest from the field development start, making possible to ramp up production. "Pursuant to the service contract, the company honored commitments of reaching the target production level of 480,000 barrels daily at the West Qurna 2," the company informed.

Lukoil is carrying production at the West Qurna 2 oilfield in South Iraq since 2014.