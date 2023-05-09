China-US trade falls by 11.2% to $217.9 bln in January - April

BEIJING, May 9. /TASS/. The volume of trade turnover between China and the United States in January-April fell by 11.2% year-on-year to $217.9 bln, the General Administration of Customs of China announced on Tuesday.

China's exports to the United States declined 14.3% over this period, totaling $158.25 bln. Meanwhile, deliveries from the United States to China fell by 2% over this period to $59.67 bln. At the same time, the United States remains China's biggest trading partner.

In April, the volume of trade between the two countries amounted to $56.36 bln, down 5.7% compared to March. China has shipped $43.02 bln worth of goods to the United States. Imports to China from the United States amounted to $13.34 bln.

In 2021, China-US trade grew by 28.7% to $755.64 bln. It increased by 0.6% to $759.4 bln in 2022.