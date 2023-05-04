Shell still waiting for payment from Russia for its stake in Sakhalin 2 — CFO

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Shell has not yet been paid by Russia for its stake in the Sakhalin-2 oil and gas project, the company's chief financial officer, Sinead Gorman said at a press conference.

When asked if the company had received the money she replied: "All I can say is that no payment has been made and we`re retaining our legal rights."

Gorman added that the company still intends to exit Russia, recalling the sale of its oil and refining business in the country.

In April, the Russian government authorized the sale of just under 27.5% in the new operator of the Sakhalin-2 project, Sakhalinskaya Energiya, to a Novatek structure for 94.8 bln rubles ($1.2 bln).

In June 2022, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree under which a Russian stock company would replace Sakhalin Energy as the operator of the Sakhalin-2 project. On August 2, 2022, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree establishing Sakhalinskaya Energiya, the new operator of Sakhalin 2. The company was registered on August 5, 2022.

Japanese companies Mitsui and Mitsubishi agreed to keep their stake in Sakhalin-2, but Shell, which has a 27.5% stake in the project, said it would not have any stake in the new company. Under the decree, the further sale of any stake in Sakhalinskaya Energiya can only be made to a Russian legal entity. Novatek expressed interest in the project.