Russia to boost gas deliveries via hub in Turkey — Putin

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russia is keen to increase gas supplies to other countries via the gas hub to be established in Turkey, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"We set ourselves up for making more active cooperation on gas supplies to third countries. This is the focus in the proposal to establish a regional gas hub in Turkey to supply natural gas to interested foreign buyers at market prices," the President said.

"The most important is that we agreed to continue deepening the interaction in the economy and trade, stimulate the steady growth of the bilateral trade turnover that was above $62 bln as of 2022 year-end, and promote the inflow of reciprocal investments and help business companies of the two countries to enter markets of each other," the Russian leader added.