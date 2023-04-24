World in beginning stages of new global economic order — Russian Finance Minister

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The world is at the beginnings of a changing of the guard in the global economic order, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.

"We are currently at the first acute phase of changing the global economic order," Siluanov said. "Countries with developing economies are pushing countries with so-called developed economies aside. Therefore, understanding these drivers and the essence of current global changes provides us with an opportunity to think not only about the present moment, but to look forward - how the global and political system will evolve, what should be done today about particular cases, and what to focus on in terms of allocating the government’s resources," the minister noted.

Russia understands full well how to prioritize the allocation of financial resources and is doing everything necessary in this respect, Siluanov said. Despite all the restrictions, critical areas and branches of the economy are running smoothly, he added.