Annual inflation in Russia stands at 3% now — finance minister

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia currently stands at 3%, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.

"We coped with inflation, which rose to high levels in February-March [2022], whereas now inflation stands at 3%," he said.

Earlier, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said that annual inflation in the country went down below 4% in March 2023, whereas in April it was expected to decrease even lower. According to the regulator’s forecast, inflation will total 5-7% in 2023, return to 4% in 2024 and remain around 4% in the future as suggested by the Bank of Russia’s base-case scenario considering the current monetary policy.

According to the Economic Development Ministry, annual inflation in Russia slowed down to 3.15% as of April 10 compared to 3.29% in the previous week.