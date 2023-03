MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Primorye Bank has resumed SWIFT transfers in dollars and baht to Thailand, the Russian bank said on its Telegram channel.

"Primorye Bank restarts SWIFT transfers to Thailand in dollars and baht. Transfers are made to Krung Thai Bank," the bank informed.

Primorye suspended SWIFT transfers to all destinations after being hit by US sanctions in February 2023.