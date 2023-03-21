Russian business able to meet China's growing energy demand — Putin

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin is confident that Russian business is capable of meeting China's growing demand for energy. He said this in the course of bilateral Russian-Chinese talks among the expanded circle of delegates in the Kremlin on Tuesday.

Putin noted that energy cooperation between the two countries is expanding.

"Russian business is able to meet the growing demand from the Chinese economy for energy resources, both as part of current projects and those that are currently being negotiated," he said, pointing out that Russia is a strategic supplier of oil, natural gas, including liquefied natural gas (LNG), coal and electricity to China.

"By 2030, the total volume of gas supplies will be at least 98 billion cubic meters, plus 100 million tons of liquefied natural gas," Putin said.

The president stressed that the construction of nuclear power facilities is proceeding on schedule.

The Russian leader also noted that the two countries have put together a package of 80 large-scale, promising bilateral investment projects in various industries totaling about $165 billion.