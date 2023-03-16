Inflation to be less than 4% per annum by end of March — Putin

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Inflation can amount to less than 4% per annum as of late March, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at the congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

"Inflation is expected to be less than 4% as of the end of March. Different experts have varying opinions, including those present here," with the range from 4% and smaller to about 5%, Putin said. "Still it is clear the inflation will have the target value," the head of state added.

The surplus of the Russian trade balance totaled $322 bln in 2022, the Russian President added.