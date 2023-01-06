First two spans of Crimean Bridge’s automobile road to be installed in January

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. The first two spans of the left side of the Crimean Bridge’s automobile part leading from the peninsula will be installed in this year’s January, with two more to be installed in February, the Federal Road Agency (Rosavtodor) said in a message.

"The thrusting of the first two spans of the left side of the road part of the Crimean Bridge will be carried out in January. To do this, we will introduce temporary restrictions on vehicular traffic twice. Next month we will replace two more damaged spans, after which the bridge workers will install a barrier fence and lighting fixtures, lay two layers of asphalt concrete pavement and put markings," the message said.

The Federal Road Agency also noted that the restoration work on the left side of the Crimean Bridge did not affect the movement of vehicles.

At the moment, the experts have finished restoration of the platforms on the piers of the Crimean Bridge, necessary for thrusting the first span of the left side of the road. Bridge workers have already removed two of the four spans on the left side, affected by the explosion, and then restored the damaged bollards on the supports, gluing the additional reinforcement and installing wire mesh. The installation of the support section is completed when the span is thrust, the assembly of the four spans is now being carried out on the slipways of the Federal Road Agency.

"The work on the Crimean Bridge is going on around the clock. Its road part will be fully restored in this year’s March", the Federal Road Agency concluded.

Situation with Crimean Bridge

A truck exploded on the Crimean Bridge on October 8, causing several fuel tanks of a train to catch fire. Two spans of the bridge’s roadway to the peninsula collapsed but a lane leading from Crimea to the Krasnodar Region reportedly remained intact. A governmental commission headed by Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin has been created in connection with the accident. Railway traffic on the Crimean Bridge has been restored, so was partial passenger car traffic.