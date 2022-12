MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The unemployment rate in Russia edged down from 3.9% in October to 3.7% in November 2022, the Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

"The unemployment rate of population aged 15 and higher stood at 3.7% in November 2022 (without the seasonal adjustment)," the statistical service said.

The number of unemployed individuals totaled 2.7 mln people in the reporting period, Rosstat added.