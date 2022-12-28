Gazprom CEO expects production at some fields to continue at least 100 more years

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Gazprom is efficiently boosting its resource base and developing new production centers, the company’s Chief Executive Officer Alexey Miller said during a New Year's conference call on Wednesday, adding that production at some fields may continue until 2141 or even later.

"I have to say that our consumers can enjoy gas for many years to come. And what is most important is that we continue developing promising, new gas production centers," he said. "Meanwhile, we should note that our fields will be producing gas for many years ahead. And production at some fields will go on until 2141, and maybe even later," Miller added.

Gazprom’s reserve replacement ratio has been above 1 for 18 years, he said, noting "the efficiency of the geological exploration block."

Speaking about the company’s gas production centers, the CEO first of all mentioned Yamal. "The Bovanenkovo field is the core field in Yamal. And this year we started developing even deeper reserves, the Neocomian-Jurassic deposits. Moreover, in Yamal we are developing the second most important field of this gas production center, the Kharasaveyskoye field," he said.