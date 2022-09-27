Gazprom deputy chief says company’s 1H dividend base exceeds $40 bln

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Gazprom has been able to consider the possibility of interim dividend payment for the first time due to solid financials for 1H 2022, with the dividend base after adjustments totaling 2.416 trillion rubles ($41.5 bln), according to Deputy Chief Executive Famil Sadygov.

"Such strong financials enabled us to consider the possibility of paying interim dividends to shareholders for the first time. The dividend base for six months of 2022, after non-cash adjustments within the framework of the dividends policy, totaled 2.416 trillion rubles, which equals 51.03 rubles per share," Sadygov was quoted as saying by Gazprom.

Net profit of the company under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) amounted to record 2.514 trillion rubles ($43 bln) in January-June 2022.

On August 30, the board of directors of Gazprom first recommended the payment of interim dividends for the first half of the year in the amount of 51.03 rubles per share. The total amount of dividends for 1H 2022 of Gazprom can reach 1.208 trillion rubles ($20 bln). Gazprom shareholders will discuss the issue of dividend payments at a meeting on September 30.