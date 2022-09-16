Russian national payment system sure US sanctions won’t affect its operation

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Washington’s sanctions won’t affect the operation of the Russian payment system, a source in the press service of the National Payment Card System (NSPK) told TASS, adding that it will be possible to continue using Mir cards.

"The already imposed sanctions will not affect the operation of the Mir payment system and other systems backed by the National Payment Card System in Russia. It will be possible to continue using Mir cards, as well as other NSPK services, without any limitations," the press service noted.

The US Department of the Treasury said on Thursday it was ready to dish out more sanctions for supporting Moscow’s attempts to expand the use of its Mir payment system outside the Russian Federation. Meanwhile, the National Payment Card System’s chief executive, Vladimir Komlev, has been put on a US blacklist.