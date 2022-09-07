Trade turnover between Russia, China totals $97.7 bln from January to July, says envoy

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and the People’s Republic of China amounted to $97.7 bln from January to July 2022, while imports from China gained 49%, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said via video link at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Wednesday.

"China has remained Russia’s main partner for 12 years, with trade turnover between our countries reaching $97.7 bln from January to July 2022, representing a 29.9% rise, while imports from China to Russia gained 49%, outpacing the growth of bilateral trade by 20 percentage points," he said.

China’s embassy in Russia will continue "doing everything to make sure Sino-Russian relations of comprehensive partnership and cooperation reach new highs in the new era," the diplomat stressed.

Organized by the Roscongress Foundation, the Seventh Eastern Economic Forum is running from September 5 to September 8 in Vladivostok. This year, the theme of the forum is: "On the Path to a Multipolar World."