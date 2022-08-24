Moscow Financial Forum participants to discuss procurements in sanctions environment

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Participants in the forthcoming Moscow Financial Forum will discuss operations of the procurement system in conditions of sanction pressure, the Forum’s press service said.

"Readiness of the procurement system to new challenges and adopted measures of support for customers and suppliers will be discussed by participants in the 6th Moscow Financial Forum within the framework of the topical session of the Procurement system in conditions of sanctions impact," the press service said.

The Moscow Financial Forum will be held on September 8, 2022. TASS is the general information partner of the event.