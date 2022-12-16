Russian Strategic Missile Forces perform 60% of strategic deterrence missions — commander

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces perform more than half of strategic deterrence missions, the forces’ Commander Colonel General Sergey Karakayev told the Zvezda TV channel.

"Missile troops are part of the Strategic Nuclear Forces and they perform their mission. Most launchers and warheads are traditionally assigned to the Strategic Missile Forces so these forces perform 60% of strategic deterrence missions," he pointed out.

According to Karakayev, the share keeps growing amid intense rearmament efforts.