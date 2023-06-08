Putin, Lukashenko to meet June 9 — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko will hold talks on Friday, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

Previously, Lukashenko himself announced that his meeting with Putin was due "in the near future."

"It will be tomorrow. We will inform you about the details," Peskov said in response to a question whether the date of the talks had been set. Peskov confirmed that the meeting would take place in Russia.

Last time Lukashenko and Putin met on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Union summit in Moscow on May 25.