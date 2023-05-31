Gazprom International discovers new gas field in Bangladesh

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Gazprom International, the operator of Gazprom's foreign projects, announced the discovery of a new gas field in Bangladesh in a statement on Wednesday.

"Well tests carried on 14-20 May at the Illisha-1 gas well, Bhola Island, Bangladesh, have shown a commercial flow of 19.6 million cubic feet (554 thousand cubic meters) per day. The results of exploration work indicate the discovery of a new gas field Illisha," the statement said.

According to the press release, "Illisha-1 is the third well drilled by Gazprom International under the existing service contract with Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration Company (BAPEX). In 2022-2023, Gazprom International has drilled Tabgi-1 and Bhola North-2 — two gas wells in Bhola Island. Both wells have shown a commercial gas flow. The combined production potential of the three wells exceeds 60 million cubic feet (1.6 mln cubic meters) per day."

"Over the past 10 years, Gazprom International has designed and drilled 20 gas wells in Bangladesh under service contracts with the country's state-run gas producers," Gazprom International noted.

Gazprom International Limited manages Gazprom's foreign projects in the sphere of hydrocarbon prospecting, exploration, and development.