AI ethics unable to meet current realities, expert says

NOVOSIBIRSK, August 24. /TASS/. The code of artificial intelligence (AI) ethics has not yet sufficiently addressed the current realities and requires being finalized, while duly considering AI admissibility in society, MTS team leader Elena Suragina said at the Technoprom Forum.

"The problems of ethics in artificial intelligence must be redefined, given the current breakthrough situation, and under what circumstances and under what conditions this situation is acceptable in human society," the expert said.

Suragina cited a foreign company that had authorized AI-assisted monitoring of smartphone user accounts to find scenes of child abuse. "It is critical to determine where a red line on ethics is drawn, because on the one hand you have user privacy and on the other you have the right of children to be safe," the expert explained.

Developers are speaking about the need for an unambiguous understanding of ethical problems for their application to AI, Suragina said. "We are working on identifying these ethical problems, and hammering out a code of practice addressing ethical aspects," she added.

The AI Alliance and certain other entities signed the Code of AI Ethics on October 26, 2021. The Code of Ethics heralds a human-oriented and humanistic approach in AI technologies development, the principles of non-discrimination, safe data handling and information security, AI identification in contacts with humans and respect for the autonomy of human will, and responsibility for the consequences of AI use.