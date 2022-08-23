Russia fully committed to Istanbul food deal — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russia is fully committed to agreements on safe transportation of foodstuffs from Ukrainian ports made in Istanbul, official spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"Our country is fully committed to the quadripartite agreement made in Istanbul (signed by Russia, Turkey, and Ukraine with intermediation of the UN) on safe transportation of grain and foodstuffs from Ukrainian ports," the spokeswoman said.

"27 vessels with foodstuffs have already made voyages along the humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea as of today. We would like to remind that the bilateral memorandum of understanding was made in Istanbul on July 22 with the UN Secretariat for assistance in promotion of Russian foodstuffs and fertilizers on global markets. This is exactly why we are objectively interested in continuing this effort for purposes of food provision to the most vulnerable states, in Africa in the first instance," the diplomat added.