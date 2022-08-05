Mir Pay mobile payment service starts operating in Belarus

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The Mir Pay mobile payment service provider has started operating in Belarus, the press service of the Mir payment system said in a statement on Friday.

"The holders of Mir cards using ОС Android-based smartphones (starting version 7.0 with NFC) can now pay for purchases through Mir Pay both in Russia and Belarus. POS terminals of banks participating in Belarus’ Belkart payment system, which honor proximity cards, support the service. The infrastructure of acceptance of proximity cards of Mir and the Mir Pay service in Belarus will continue expanding," the statement said.

"Mir cards of over 100 Russian banks can be downloaded to Mir Pay. Free application can be downloaded from Google Play, RuStore or App Gallery," the press service added.