CPC significantly reduced oil throughput over Tengiz-Novorossiysk pipeline

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) has significantly lowered oil throughput over the Tengiz-Novorossiysk pipeline due to repairs at the Tengiz field and production stop at the Kashagan field in Kazakhstan, the Consortium said.

"In view of the repair at the Tengiz field of the Republic of Kazakhstan, oil intake from the field is lowered at the starting segment of the CPC pipeline system (Tengiz Pump Station). Oil intake volumes of the CPC pipeline system were also reduced because of oil production halt at the Kashagan field. Mentioned factors entailed the significant reduction in the total volume of oil throughput over the Tengiz-Novorossiysk pipeline system," the company said.

Shareholders of the company and shippers were notified about the evolved situation and are interacting on a going basis for the actual situation, CPC added.