Each SCO member-state to decide on its own whether to use dollar or not — Lavrov

TASHKENT, July 29. /TASS/. Each member-state of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) should decide on its own whether to use the dollar or not, but facts are enough that this currency is unreliable, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Friday.

"Each SCO country must decide for itself, to what extent it feels comfort when relying on the dollar, considering the absolute unreliability of this currency from the standpoint of abuse possibilities. The US has used it in respect of the whole range of countries more than once, and therefore I am confident SCO member-states have their analytical structures, which assess the situation, will make conclusions and take practical steps on the basis of understanding of their interests," Lavrov said.

The roadmap of transition to broader use of national currencies in mutual settlements was agreed" in conclusion of SCO Foreign Ministers meeting, the Russian top diplomat said. "I believe this is fairly telling about the direction of the process," Lavrov added.