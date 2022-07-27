Russian crystal sales promote nation's culture in China — expert

HAIKOU /China/, July 27. /TASS/. Promotion of Russian crystal on the Chinese market not only helps strengthen trade and economic ties, but also helps introduce Russian culture to Chinese consumers. Lu Yungan, Director General of Shanghai Caiying, a company which sells Dyatkovo Crystal Factory products in China, told TASS on Wednesday.

Russia's Dyatkovo Crystal Factory products are on display at the 2nd China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou (Hainan province, South China). A wide range of dishes, sets and souvenirs made of crystal are among the exhibits.

"By presenting this product, we are not only developing trade and economic ties with Russia, but also hope to use this opportunity to show Russian culture to the Chinese consumer," Lu Yungan said in a conversation with a TASS correspondent at the company's stand at the exhibition. "Although it is a commodity, it is first and foremost an element of culture. Like a matryoshka doll," he added.

The products at the Hainan Expo range in price from 100 to 48 thousand yuan ($14.8 to $7.18 thousand). In response to a TASS reporter's request to comment on the price of goods, Zhang Yi, an employee of Shanghai Caiying, said: "As for the pricing policy, I don't think the cost of our products is high." "Compared with other brands, the prices are relatively low, they are acceptable. In addition, the purchasing power of the Chinese consumer is quite high," she explained.

According to Zhang Yi, "crystal is a certain indicator of quality of life." "Of course, it can be expensive for ordinary people. But at the end of the day, it's not glass, it's crystal," she pointed out.

Dyatkovo Crystal Factory was founded in 1790 and its products became world famous over the years and won many international awards for their high quality, the portal says. As of 1952, this brand's crystal sets and other utensils are used at receptions in the Kremlin. The crystal factory's products were repeatedly included in ratings of Russia's best goods and were auctioned by Sotheby's and Christie's, the world's most famous and oldest auction houses.

About the Expo

The 2nd China International Consumer Products Expo will be held from July 25 to 30 and will feature over 2,800 brands from more than 60 countries and regions around the world. The exhibition is expected to receive more than 40 thousand representatives of business. France is the guest of honor at this year's event.

The opening ceremony marked the start of the Expo's business program. The exhibition itself starts on Tuesday: from July 26 to 28 the exhibition will be open only for the business community and mass media, and on July 29-30 it will open its doors for the general public.