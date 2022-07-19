One of Russian gas supplies routes to Europe shut by Ukraine for political motives — Putin

TEHRAN, July 20. /TASS/. Ukraine has shut one of the routes of Russian gas supplies to Europe with no reasons for that and exclusively for political reasons, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after the Astana Trio (Russia, Iran, Turkey) summit in Tehran on Tuesday.

"Until recently, we suppled slightly more than 30 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey, and 170 billion - to Europe. Fifty-five billion [cubic meters] were supplied via Nord Stream 1, and as far as I remember, 33 billion were pumped to Europe via Yamal-Europe. Some 12 billion [cubic meters] were supplied via two pipes of Turk Stream, via Ukraine, via Turkey to Europe," he said.

"But all of a sudden, Ukraine said it was shutting one of the routes running across its territory, allegedly because the pumping station is not controlled by it, being located on the territory of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR). It came over to the LPR’s control several months ago and they (Ukraine - TASS) simply shut it with no reasons for that," Putin noted. "It was operating quite normally, no one put any obstacles. But they simply shut it down for political reasons".