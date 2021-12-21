Russia to produce over 1,000 aircraft until 2030, says Industry and Trade Minister

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russian aircraft manufacturing enterprises are to produce more than 1,000 aircraft by 2030, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said at the government hour in the State Duma on Tuesday. State Duma is the lower house of the Russian parliament.

"The approval of the state civil order program became a landmark event for the industry in the outgoing year. By 2030, our enterprises must build more than 1,000 aircraft," he said.

The Minister also noted that currently, in addition to the development of SSJ 100 and MC-21 aircraft, the production of light-engine aircraft is expanding in Russia. There are plans to launch the series of the nine-seat Baikal aircraft from 2023 and to start serial production of a turboprop regional aircraft with 44 seats in 2025.