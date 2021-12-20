Rossiya Airlines ready to replenish fleet with 4 MC-21s in 2022, says Aeroflot CEO

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Rossiya Airlines (part of the Aeroflot Group) is ready to receive four newest Russian MS-21 aircraft into the group's fleet in 2022, Mikhail Poluboyarinov, CEO of the Aeroflot Group, said in an interview with TASS.

"We are ready to receive four MC-21s in 2022 as planned and are looking forward to this aircraft," he said.

Earlier, it was reported that the Federal Air Transport Agency was to certify the new aircraft for flights by the end of 2021. So far, the aircraft has not been certified.

On December 17, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov noted that certification dates for the MC-21 aircraft would depend on the completion of the test flight program. It will also depend on how fast the Federal Air Transport Agency makes the relevant decision, he added. In turn, the end of test flights largely depends on weather conditions.

The MC-21 is a narrow-body airliner, which is being developed at the Irkut aviation plant (part of the United Aircraft Corporation controlled by Rostec).

In July, Rossiya Airlines announced plans to start flying the MC-21 aircraft in the summer of 2022. The carrier reported with reference to the manufacturer, that it would be ready to receive the first aircraft in the spring of 2022. In case there are no critical remarks on the technical condition of the aircraft the airliner will be ready to start using it on one of its routes in summer 2022, the company noted.