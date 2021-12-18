Russian government, investors view creative industries as breakthrough point - official

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The President of Russia, the Russian Government and major investors are eyeing creative industries at present as a breakthrough point, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Sergey Kirienko said at the first ceremony of the Russian Creative Awards (RCA) in Moscow.

"The attitude towards creative industries as something very interesting but tending to be secondary against main branches of the economy has changed dramatically. Creative industries have indeed become at present the growth driver and the breakthrough point opening incredible prospects for Russian regions, for the President, for the Russian Government, and for top Russian investors. This is because Russia is indeed amazingly rich with talents and creative people," the official said.

A range of systemic decisions has been made in recent years to create conditions for creative industries development, Kirienko noted. In particular, the Presidential Grant Foundation, the Presidential Foundation for Cultural Initiatives Foundation, the Internet Development Institute, tax incentives for the IT industry and support measures for the national motion picture industry and literature appeared.

"Certainly, such support is important and funding is important but the individual is nevertheless the most important in creative industries. Nothing will substitute the talent, the soul, the creative energy of the individual creating something new," the official added.

The task of RCA is to find and support projects with the innovative approach that significantly influenced on evolvement of creative industries in Russia and professionals, whose initiatives attracted notice of the community and the public.

