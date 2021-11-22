MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. An air hub may appear in Russia’s Far East for tourists from Israel flying to Asia as the Russian Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic Alexei Chekunkov and Israel’s Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov agreed to consider such a possibility, the ministry’s press service told TASS following a meeting between the parties.

"The sides agreed to consider a set of measures aimed at boosting the mutual flow of tourists, including the programs for the development of air service, the formation of tour packages. In particular, the possibility of creating an air hub in the Far East to be used by tourists flying from Israel to Asia, will be considered," the ministry said.

Moreover, a high interest of investors in the Far Eastern tourist industry makes it possible to expect the Far Eastern Federal District to become a whole-year travel destination both for Russian tourists and for foreign guests, including from Israel, according to the minister.