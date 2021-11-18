UAE orders large batch of Aurus luxury cars, most likely bulletproof, says minister

ABU DHABI, November 18. /TASS/. The United Arab Emirates is ordering a large batch of Aurus premium cars, most likely bulletproof, from Russia, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told reporters on Thursday.

"Our colleagues are placing a major order, I cannot disclose the number of cars, that is being negotiated, and the particular modification. Most likely they will be large bulletproof cars, that will be a base deal, beyond what the Emirati side has already acquired," the Russian minister said.

Speaking about other potential foreign orders of the car, Manturov said: "The Kazakh Prime Minister was met by our bulletproof Aurus limousine not long ago. I have even heard that there have been discussions on Kazakhstan’s order, though I have not received any information on how many [cars will be ordered] and who will order," he added.

The Emirati holding Tawazun is one of the shareholders in the Aurus project. Aurus Chief Executive Officer Adil Shirinov said earlier that Tawazun would start supplies of the Aurus Senat to the Middle East in 2022. The plan is to export from 70% to 80% of Aurus cars by 2030, with the Middle Eastern and North African countries, later China and West Europe, prioritized.

Aurus is the first Russian luxury car brand created from scratch by the NAMI design institute. The serial production of Aurus cars started in Russia’s Tatarstan in late May. Aurus shareholders are NAMI (63.5%), UAE’s Tawazun (36%), and Sollers (0.5%).