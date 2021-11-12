Gazprom to be above target under transit contract with Ukraine in 2021 — CEO

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Gazprom will be above its commitments under the transit contract with Ukraine in this year, CEO Alexei Miller said on Friday.

"Our commitments under the transit contract with Ukraine will be over-fulfilled in this year. So said so done," Miller noted, cited by Gazprom.

The Russian gas holding has also approved the plan of gas injection to underground storages of Europe and is delivering it now, using different routes of gas transportation, including through the territory of Ukraine, he added.

Gazprom is presenting requests for the maximal gas transit via Ukraine under the contract amounting to 109.3 mln cubic meters per day over the last three days.