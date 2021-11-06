Flight from Moscow arrives in Thailand's Phuket after 19-month break - Russian diplomat

BANGKOK, November 6. /TASS/. An Aeroflot flight from Moscow arrived on Thailand's Phuket Island after a 19-month break, Russian Consul General in Phuket Vladimir Sosnov told TASS, adding that it was the first Aeroflot passenger flight.

"Such a flight arrived here after a 19-month break caused by the coronavirus pandemic," he said, specifying that there had been 275 passengers on board the flight.

Sosnov also noted that "starting next week, Aeroflot will operate two regular weekly flights from Moscow to Phuket."

Russians inoculated with the Spuntik V coronavirus vaccine were allowed to visit Phuket on September 1 but had to spend seven nights on the island before traveling to other parts of the country. On November 1, they were granted the right to visit Bangkok and Pattaya on the same terms.

Russia plans to resume flights to and from Thailand on November 9. Flights will be performed from Moscow to Bangkok and Phuket (twice a week), as well as from Russian airports that have resumed international flights (one flight a week on each route).